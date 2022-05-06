ED conducts raids on illegal mining and shell companies at 18 locations nationwide 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid a row over holding a mining lease by Chief Minister Hemant Soren when he himself holds the mining portfolio, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at several locations related to illegal mining and shell companies in Jharkhand.

Sources claimed that a total of 18 locations including in Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and NCR are being conducted. Sources also claimed that a team of ED reached here from Delhi on Thursday evening and started conducting raids early in the morning on Friday.

The official residence of mining secretary Puja Singhal in Ranchi is being also searched by ED. Initial reports said that raids are being conducted at Panchawati Residence at Kanke Road, Hariom Tower at Lalpur, the official residence of mining secretary Puja Singhal and Pulse Hospital at Bariatu road in Ranchi, belonging to the husband mining secretary.