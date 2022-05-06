STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight get life term for raping, murdering woman in Jharkhand

A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district sentenced eight people to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a woman six years ago.

Published: 06th May 2022 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a woman six years ago.

Convicting them in the case, district and sessions judge Santosh Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on each of them, failing which they will have to serve two more years of imprisonment.

They had on March 16, 2016, entered the victim's house in a village under Patan police station area, took her to a secluded place on a motorcycle and took turns in raping her.

Later, they strangulated her to death and buried the body on the bank of a river.

The body was recovered four days after the incident.

The accused people were subsequently arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand Rape Jharkhand Murder Jharkhand Crime
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp