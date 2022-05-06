STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire at Calcutta High Court triggers panic as courtroom gets evacuated

Nobody was injured in the blaze that was reported from courtroom 34 around 10.45 am, police said.

Published: 06th May 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A minor fire broke out at the Calcutta High Court on Friday, triggering a panic in the busy morning hours, police said.

"Initially, there was a smell of burning electrical wires from the courtroom. It was evacuated immediately, and the policemen posted there managed to douse the blaze," a police officer said.

This hampered the proceedings in the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh for nearly an hour, he said.

"The exact cause of the fire is not yet known but it could be because of some electrical short circuit. An investigation is underway to confirm this," he added.

Following the mishap, the number of police personnel posted at the high court was increased, and the electrical wirings are being examined, the officer said.

