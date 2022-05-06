STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurugram: Employer, 3 others, held for beating helper to death, keeping body buried for 7 months

The police had been investigating the case since last October, when the father of the victim filed a kidnapping report against his son's employer.

Published: 06th May 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

GURUGRAM: After seven months of misleading the police, four men were arrested here for killing their employee and burying his body to hide the murder, police said on Friday.

The remains of the deceased have been recovered from Rewari, they said.

Satyapal, the father, had written a complaint to police saying that his son Ajay alias Golu used to work as helper at Balaji medical Store in Sector-52, Gurugram.

He said that in 2021 three mobile phones were stolen from the store and Amit, the owner of the store, suspected Ajay for the theft.

He said that Amit assaulted his son and held him captive for a few days, till he escaped.

"On October 8, the owner of Balaji store picked me and my son again and kept me in custody for three days, but after that he released me, but kept my son," he said, according to police.

"On October 12, the owner called me saying Ajay had run away. I repeatedly asked him about my son but he refused to tell me anything," he said.

Satyapal then lodged a case of kidnapping at Sector-53 Police Station, which was later assigned to crime unit Sector-40.

After the body was found, police added sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, police nabbed Amit, Nishant alias Dinu, a resident of Gurugram, Arun alis Painter, a resident of Rewari, and Rubal of district Nuh in connection with kidnap and murder of Ajay.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the store owner had suspected that his mobile phones were stolen by Ajay.

"They assaulted Ajay and he succumbed to those injuries. They put his body in a vehicle and buried it in the ground near Aram Nagar in Rewari, and misled his father that his son had escaped," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

"We are further interrogating the accused," he said.

