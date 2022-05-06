STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand High Court defers hearing of PIL in CM Hemant Soren's office of profit case

The Jharkhand HC on April 8 had issued a notice to Hemant Soren for allegedly holding a mining lease in Ranchi's Angara block, when he himself holds the mining portfolio.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday deferred the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Chief Minister Hemant Soren allegedly violating the mandate of “not holding an office of profit” rule for public representatives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad were to hear the PIL which was deferred for unavailability of the Bench.

The hearing will now take place on a later date.

The High Court on April 8 had issued a notice to Soren for allegedly holding a mining lease in Ranchi's Angara block, when he himself holds the mining portfolio.

The notice to the chief minister and the state government was issued by the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a petition filed in this regard by a person named Shiv Shankar Sharma.

The PIL alleged that Soren's action is violative of the constitutional principle of not holding an office of profit while being in office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand High Court Jharkhand HC Jharkhand Hemant Soren
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp