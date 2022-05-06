STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Local bodies polls: Use ballot boxes, not EVMs, says Mumbai Congress chief in letter to Maharashtra CM

Upcoming local bodies polls in Maharashtra should be conducted using ballot boxes and not EVMs, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said.

Published: 06th May 2022 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Upcoming local bodies polls in Maharashtra should be conducted using ballot boxes and not EVMs, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said on Friday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress leader said 19 lakh EVMs had gone missing between 2016 and 2019 and the Election Commission was yet to give any satisfactory answer on this matter.

"It is important to find out where these missing machines are as there are doubts that they are used for electoral malpractice. Hence, in the coming local bodies polls, ballot boxes should be used and not EVMs," he said.

Polls to civic bodies in Mumbai as well as several Zilla Parishads are set to take place soon, though no date has been fixed as yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Mumbai Congress Mumbai Mumbai Local Body Polls
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp