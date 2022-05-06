Chhattisgarh Health Minister’s complaint against Kapil Mishra for Rahul remark

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singhdeo on Thursday filed a police complaint seeking an FIR and strict action against controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra for “deliberately spreading misinformation against Rahul Gandhi”. Two more others, BJP’s Harish Khurana and Major Surendra Poonia are also named in the plaint filed at Jagdalpur police station in Bastar in the state.

In his complaint the minister cited the false and malicious imputation made by various twitter handles against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I have recently come across various posts on social media platform ‘Twitter’, which have been grossly objectionable and offensive in nature and made by twitter handles @MajorPoonia @Kaoil Mishra_IND @HarishKhuranna.

The twitter handles uttered false and malicious posts on Rahul Gandhi attending a party in a pub in Nepal and there he had a secret meeting with the Ambassador to Nepal. ” The minister asking the police to take cognisance and initiate strict action against in the matter .

Kapil Mishra in response to an FIR tweeted, ‘Why an FIR against me? Is the video of the place where Rahul had gone tarnished his image? What if the court asks to make the passport details on Rahul’s visit public?”.

Similarly, Delhi-based BJP leader Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madal Lal Khurana, responded to Singhdeo by tweeting: “I am not afraid of any FIR. The fear of FIR cannot suppress my voice”.

False, malicious charges: Singhdeo

