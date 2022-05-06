STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Health Minister’s complaint against Kapil Mishra for Rahul remark

Two more others, BJP’s Harish Khurana and Major Surendra Poonia are also named in the plaint filed at Jagdalpur police station in Bastar in the state.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

TS Singhdeo (File Photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singhdeo on Thursday filed a police complaint seeking an FIR and strict action against controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra for “deliberately spreading misinformation against Rahul Gandhi”. Two more others, BJP’s Harish Khurana and Major Surendra Poonia are also named in the plaint filed at Jagdalpur police station in Bastar in the state.

In his complaint the minister cited the false and malicious imputation made by various twitter handles against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I have recently come across various posts on social media platform ‘Twitter’, which have been grossly objectionable and offensive in nature and made by twitter handles @MajorPoonia @Kaoil Mishra_IND @HarishKhuranna.

The twitter handles uttered false and malicious posts on Rahul Gandhi attending a party in a pub in Nepal and there he had a secret meeting with the Ambassador  to Nepal. ” The minister asking the police to take cognisance and initiate strict action against in the matter .

Kapil Mishra in response to an FIR tweeted, ‘Why an FIR against me? Is the video of the place where Rahul had gone tarnished his image? What if the court asks to make the passport details on Rahul’s visit public?”.

Similarly, Delhi-based BJP leader Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madal Lal Khurana, responded to Singhdeo by tweeting: “I am not afraid of any FIR. The fear of FIR cannot suppress my voice”.

False, malicious charges: Singhdeo
In his complaint Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singhdeo cited the false and malicious imputation made by various twitter handles against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana, meanwhile, have responded to the tweet.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Health Minister BJP Kapil Mishra T S Singhdeo
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp