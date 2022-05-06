STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram to launch inter-state bus service to Tripura's Jampui Hills from May 9

According to Lalrammawia, Mizoram state transport buses would depart from Aizawl on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 am.

Published: 06th May 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Steering

For representational purposes

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram would launch an inter-state bus service with Tripura's Jampui Hills, predominantly inhabited by various Zo or Mizo kindred tribes, in an effort to establish good relations with the neighbouring state and strengthen brotherhood with the Mizos living in that state, an official said.

The proposed bus service would be operated between Mizoram's capital Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district, state transport department director R Lalrammawia said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga would flag off the bus service from Aizawl at 6:30 am on May 9, he said.

According to Lalrammawia, Mizoram state transport buses would depart from Aizawl on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 am.

It will return from Behliangchhip in Jampui Hills on Tuesdays and Fridays, he said.

The fare for Aizawl-Behliangchhip is fixed at Rs 476.

The transport director told PTI that efforts are on to operate bus service between Aizawl and Churachandpur town in Manipur, where a large number of Zo kindred tribes live.

He said Mizoram government is taking steps to sign a reciprocal agreement with its Manipur counterpart.

Mizoram now operates inter-state transport services with only Assam.

Meanwhile, the Mizo communities in Tripura have welcomed the Mizoram government's move.

Tripura based Mizo Convention general secretary Dr Zairemthiama Pachuau said that the proposed inter-state bus service between Mizoram and Tripura would not only strengthen cultural ties and brotherhood among the Mizo communities of the two states but also establish good relations between the two neighbouring states.

"The Mizo communities strongly welcome the move. The inter-state bus service will strengthen brotherhood among the Mizo communities as well as better relationship between the people of the two neighbouring states," Pachuau told PTI over the phone.

He said that the proposed inter-state bus service will also facilitate trade and people to people contact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Tripura Jampui Hills
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp