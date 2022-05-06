Muslims of Shirdi okay with temple loudspeaker

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: At a time Maharashtra is riddled in intense politicking over the use of sound systems at places of worship, the Muslim community in Shirdi has agreed to bring down loudspeakers at mosques while maintaining that it had no issues with the Sai Baba shrine on the rule.

The Jama Masjid Trust has written to the police saying it has no objection to the prayers relayed through loudspeakers at the Shirdi temple. “We have no problem with the morning and evening prayers at Sai Baba temple. We will follow the Supreme Court directives and not use the loudspeakers. We have no differences with anyone. We have been living here together for years. We believe in unity and diversity. Our community participates in Hindu festivals,” said a Muslim community leader.

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques, the state government has urged all religious places to abide by the Supreme Court order. On Thursday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar advised Raj not to issue ultimatum to the government. Such diktats have no place in a democracy, the NCP leader said, adding that the state runs as per the rule of the law. “If anyone wants to give ultimatum, then he should give it in his home, not to state machinery.”