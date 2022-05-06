STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Investigation Agency conducts searches in Madhya Pradesh in explosives case

The NIA has conducted searches at 11 places in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district in connection with a case of ammunition recovery in Rajasthan.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The NIA has conducted searches at 11 places in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district in connection with a case of ammunition recovery in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.

Zubair, Saifulla and Altamash Khan were arrested and explosives and other IED making material were seized on March 30 at Nimbahera in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, the official spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

During the course of investigation, three more accused Imran Khan, Aamin Khan and Mohammed Aamin Patel were arrested on April 3 and another accused Mazhar Khan was arrested on April 7 in the case, he said.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused/suspects, incriminating material including electronic devices and documents were seized, the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency NIA Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Explosives Case
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp