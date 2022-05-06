Officer cites ‘love jihad’ against in-law

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming it to be a case of ‘love Jihad,’ a senior IAS officer has got an FIR lodged against a youth for marrying his daughter. The officer, K Sarangi, posted in New Delhi, has got the case registered in Ghaziabad.

The officer alleged in his complaint that the youth Abdul Rehman, a resident of Mawana in Meerut, had trapped his daughter, Dr Harsha Bharti Sarangi, under a conspiracy in 2017 and had now tied a nuptial knot with her fraudulently.

Ghaziabad SP Muniraj G confirmed lodging the FIR against Abdul Rehman under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint given by the girl’s father. The SP, however, claimed that both Rehman and Dr Sarangi had been living together since 2018. At present the couple is living in Noida.

Notably, in UP, the Yogi Adityanath government had made a law against conversion post marriage in its first tenure. In his complaint, the IAS officer reportedly accused Rehman of trying to burn his daughter’s face with acid and compel her for conversion. He also claimed in the complaint that to escape any action against the existing law against forced religious conversion, Rehman married his daughter in an Arya Samaj temple and secured a marriage certificate.

On the basis of the complaint given by the IAS officer, the Ghaziabad district police have lodged a case against the Muslim youth, Ghaziabad office bearers of Vedic Hindu Sabha and the Arya Samaj temple trust, and others. The officer also mentioned that his daughter returned after completing MBBS from Ukraine in 2016. Since then, Rehman had been stalking her.