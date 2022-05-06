Over 50,000 'Karma Yogis' to assist railway passengers in stations

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Indian Railways has trained 51,000 frontline railway employees as ‘Karma Yogis’ to assist passengers during their journey.

The karma-yogis will take the passengers to GRP or the RPF in case of any offence is committed against them during the journey. They will also make medical arrangements for the passengers who are injured or fall ill during the journey. The Karma-yogis will also inform the passengers about the booking of current tickets at the railway stations and safe payment methods and will share the correct information about the arrival and departure of trains with those who struggle with digital displays or loudspeaker announcements at stations.

Sharing this on Thursday, ADG PR (Railway) Rajiv Jain said that 51,000 frontline railway employees have so far been trained under the Mission Karmyogi to be deputed at points at railway stations to assist the passengers. “The Indian Railways is working on a plan to prepare a pool of 1 lakh of well-trained Karma Yogis to assist passengers with due hospitality and humility”, Jain said.

Quoting details, he further said that the project of Karmayogi seeks to train about 1 lakh frontline railway employees in six months. The railway is increasing the number of master trains from 68 divisions to train other frontline employees as Karma Yogis at the Indian Railway Institute of Transports Management. There are nearly 7000 railway stations in the country and the railway has a plan to depute its frontline trained employees as Karma yogis at each station to assist the passengers.