Pregnant woman strangulated to death at home in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 2 lakh cash, ornaments missing

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The body of a pregnant woman was found in the bathroom of her house here, police said on Friday, adding that she had been strangulated to death using a wire.

While the woman's husband alleged that cash and ornaments had been missing from the house and that she was killed during the robbery bid, her parents alleged that their daughter had been killed by her husband.

Victim Santoshi used to live with her husband Santhosh Kumar and mother-in-law Padmavati at an apartment in DLF Colony under Shahabad police station limits.

Some construction labourers, working in the same building, used to frequent their house seeking drinking water.

Prima facie, it appears to be a killing due to robbery because the wardrobe in the house was broken, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said some people arrived at their apartment on Thursday evening on the pretext of seeking drinking water.

He said they pushed his 70-year-old mother aside, dragged his wife to the bedroom and latched the door from inside.

After killing her, they fled away with Rs 2 lakh cash and ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh, he alleged.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muni Raj G, who visited the apartment on Thursday night, formed two teams to investigate the case.

Santoshi's parents, who arrived at the apartment on Friday, alleged that Kumar had killed their daughter and later concocted the story of robbery.

Police said they are investigating the case from various angles.

SP Gyanendra Singh said an FIR has been registered against unknown people.