STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pregnant woman strangulated to death at home in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 2 lakh cash, ornaments missing

The body of a pregnant woman was found in the bathroom of her house here, police said on Friday, adding that she had been strangulated to death using a wire.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The body of a pregnant woman was found in the bathroom of her house here, police said on Friday, adding that she had been strangulated to death using a wire.

While the woman's husband alleged that cash and ornaments had been missing from the house and that she was killed during the robbery bid, her parents alleged that their daughter had been killed by her husband.

Victim Santoshi used to live with her husband Santhosh Kumar and mother-in-law Padmavati at an apartment in DLF Colony under Shahabad police station limits.

Some construction labourers, working in the same building, used to frequent their house seeking drinking water.

Prima facie, it appears to be a killing due to robbery because the wardrobe in the house was broken, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said some people arrived at their apartment on Thursday evening on the pretext of seeking drinking water.

He said they pushed his 70-year-old mother aside, dragged his wife to the bedroom and latched the door from inside.

After killing her, they fled away with Rs 2 lakh cash and ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh, he alleged.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muni Raj G, who visited the apartment on Thursday night, formed two teams to investigate the case.

Santoshi's parents, who arrived at the apartment on Friday, alleged that Kumar had killed their daughter and later concocted the story of robbery.

Police said they are investigating the case from various angles.

SP Gyanendra Singh said an FIR has been registered against unknown people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh​ Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh murder
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp