Punjab Police arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in 'Kashmir Files' row

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Friday morning arrested Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital. The arrest was reportedly over a case that was registered against him for his statements last month against Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal related to the movie 'Kashmir Files'.

Police sources said Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his West Delhi residence by the Punjab Police who had intimated the Delhi Police before arriving at Janakpuri police station today morning. He was later brought to the same police station for completing legal formalities.

In April a case was registered at the cyber cell in Mohali against Bagga under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. In his complaint, Punjab AAP spokesman Sunny Singh Ahluwalia alleged that Bagga had made provocative statements, spread rumours and tried to create religious and communal enmity. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police. Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a protest on March 30.

Reacting to the arrest, Delhi BJP Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "It is extremely shameful that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started abusing his party's political power in Punjab to intimidate political opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with the family of Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga in this hour of crisis."

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, "Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by 50 police personnel of Punjab police. He is a true Sikh and they cannot threaten him."

Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother.



Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression.



BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty.

We will fight back!@ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2022

Also, BJP leader Naveen Jindal claimed that Punjab Police even thrashed his father who was making a video of his arrest. His father Bagga said that around ten to fifteen Punjab Police personnel came into their house in the morning and picked up his son as they dragged him and also punched him in the face when he tried making a video of the arrest and took away his phone.