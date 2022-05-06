STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Police arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in 'Kashmir Files' row

The arrest was reportedly over a case that was registered against him for his statements last month against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal related to the movie 'Kashmir Files'.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (File Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Friday morning arrested Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital. The arrest was reportedly over a case that was registered against him for his statements last month against Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal related to the movie 'Kashmir Files'.

Police sources said Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his West Delhi residence by the Punjab Police who had intimated the Delhi Police before arriving at Janakpuri police station today morning. He was later brought to the same police station for completing legal formalities.

In April a case was registered at the cyber cell in Mohali against Bagga under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. In his complaint, Punjab AAP spokesman Sunny Singh Ahluwalia alleged that Bagga had made provocative statements, spread rumours and tried to create religious and communal enmity. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police. Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a protest on March 30.

Reacting to the arrest, Delhi BJP Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "It is extremely shameful that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started abusing his party's political power in Punjab to intimidate political opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with the family of Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga in this hour of crisis."

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, "Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by 50 police personnel of Punjab police. He is a true Sikh and they cannot threaten him."

Also, BJP leader Naveen Jindal claimed that Punjab Police even thrashed his father who was making a video of his arrest. His father Bagga said that around ten to fifteen Punjab Police personnel came into their house in the morning and picked up his son as they dragged him and also punched him in the face when he tried making a video of the arrest and took away his phone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinder Bagga Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Kahsmir Files Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Police
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp