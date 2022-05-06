STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC people, others 'unhappy' with Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand: BJP

Sanjay Nirmal alleged that an average of five murders take place every day in Jharkhand and mob lynching has become common.

Published: 06th May 2022 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: BJP national general secretary SC Morcha, Sanjay Nirmal, on Thursday alleged that people, including those belonging to Scheduled Castes, are “unhappy” with the JMM-led government in Jharkhand as it has not been able to provide basic amenities such as food, drinking water, education, and uninterrupted power supply.

Nirmal warned the ruling dispensation that the saffron party and its SC Morcha will launch an agitation if the Hemant Soren government does not work in the interest of the state during the rest of its tenure of two and half years.

Youths of the community are facing immense difficulty in applying for jobs or doing business due to the non-issuance of caste certificates and non-implementation of scholarship schemes for post matriculates in Jharkhand, the BJP leader claimed.

The Centre, he said, disbursed Rs 59,000 crore across the country, including Jharkhand, for the purpose.

Denying the allegations, Jharkhand minister Champai Soren said the government was providing all benefits to bona fide students, “We have even appealed to those deserving students, who did not apply for the scholarship, to avail of the benefit,” he said.

The situation in respect of old age and widow pension was also the same, Nirmal claimed.

"We (SC community) are unhappy with the Jharkhand government. It has not been able to provide basic amenities to people of the state, including the SC community, in sectors like health, food, education, and electricity Women are feeling insecure because of the law and order situation, which is in tatters.

"Chief Minister Soren should resign rather than run the state in such a manner," the BJP leader said.

Nirmal, who was accompanied by the president of Jharkhand BJP SC Morcha Amar Kumar Bauri, alleged that an average of five murders take place every day in Jharkhand and mob lynching has become common.

Citing instances, he said that a 32-year-old person was lynched in Simdega district of the state in January in front of the police but the Jharkhand government has maintained silence on the issue.

However, Champai Soren, the Jharkhand Transport, Schedule Tribe, Schedule Caste, and Backward Class Welfare minister said the BJP did not have issues to raise and was indulging in propaganda politics.

About the BJP's demand for the chief minister's resignation for “failing to deliver on all fronts”, the minister questioned whether all-around development had taken place during the previous BJP rule in the state? Admitting that development work in the country, including Jharkhand, had come to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic , he said "We were busy in tackling Coronavirus as well as taking care of the issue of the return of migrant labourers".

However, development work in Jharkhand is now on the fast track, the minister added.

