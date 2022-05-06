STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 15 names as judges in three high courts

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4 approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as judges in the Delhi High Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has approved recommendations for appointment of 15 judges in the High Courts of Delhi, Patna and Andhra Pradesh.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4 approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as judges in the Delhi High Court.

The names are as Vikas Gautam, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

The information was shared on the website of the Supreme Court.

It has also approved the proposal of elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Malik as judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4th May, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of Shri Mehabub Subhani Shaik @ S.M. Subhani, Advocate, as Judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court,” the statement on the website reads.

The Supreme Court Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of the judicial officers Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Datta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha as judges in the Patna High Court.

