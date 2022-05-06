STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tour of Duty’ not good for Army: Officers 

Serving officers as well as veterans have voiced their opposition to the proposal, saying it will affect the organization’s ethos.

Published: 06th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The proposal to induct the youth for three years as soldiers into the Indian Army under the proposed ‘Tour of Duty’ (ToD), also called Agniveer, won’t benefit the national defence even if it saves some money towards revenue expenditure, including pension. 

Serving officers as well as veterans have voiced their opposition to the proposal, saying it will affect the organization’s ethos. “The younger line of combatants will remain untrained or half-trained for it takes years for even a soldier to be combat-ready,” said a Major General.

The officer said in case of high-stress situations such as counter terror and counter insurgency operations or in tough terrains like Siachen, such recruits could crack, as they wouldn’t have much to look forward to in the organization beyond the stipulated three years.

“The performance of the Chinese PLA conscripts in Galwan and even those in Ukraine have given us enough sense that they were not up to the mark as they could not deliver in tough times where only a hardened soldier will last,” the officer said. He said before such a youth is ready as a soldier, he would be preparing to leave the Army. 

The ToD idea is supposed to be implemented on a trial basis for both officers and other ranks of the Indian armed forces initially for a limited number of vacancies. It can be expanded if found successful.
This proposal keeps the engagement as voluntary, unlike Israel’s practice of requiring three years of military service for every able-bodied person. A youth once selected will be imparted one-year training and three-year service.

A retired Lieutenant General said the Indian Army’s performance has been up to the mark in every war because of the ethos and training. “Regimentation is developed over a period of time when soldiers serve together in a bunker under the watch of officers and the JCOs.

They develop a bond where everyone knows about every other person’s family. Thus, the section, platoon, and a company in units is knit well.” Next comes the image of the regiment and battalion which will be gradually eroded, said the officer quoted first. 

ECONOMICS INVOLVED

It costs the Army Rs 5.12 crore to train an officer serving 10-year term 

Under Tour of Duty (ToD) proposal, the cost will come down to Rs 80-85 lakh

The overall saving on a soldier, if he serves only for 3 years instead of 17 years, will be Rs 11.5 cr, which means a saving of Rs 11,500 cr on 1,000 soldiers. The amount could be utilised for modernization , the proposal says

