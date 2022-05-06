STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for links with terrorists arrested from Haryana's Karnal

The Punjab Police claimed to have nabbed two alleged accomplices of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, who were arrested with explosives in Karnal.

Published: 06th May 2022

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have nabbed two alleged accomplices of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, who were arrested with explosives in Haryana's Karnal.

The two arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash (25), a resident of Peerke village; and Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jass (19), a resident of Faridkot, police said.

Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh said Akashdeep worked as a driver with Gurpreet, who was one of the four suspected terrorists arrested on their way to Telangana on Thursday.

"It is suspected that he delivered a few consignments of explosives and firearms to various places by using their vehicles. Aakash some time ago came in contact with Gurpreet, who apparently lured him with money," the SSP said.

"Gurpreet was already in touch with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda," the Ferozepur SSP added.

The SSP said Rinda used to send weapons and explosives to the accused with the help of drones.

He said Akash used to pick the consignment sent by Rinda from an agricultural land at Bootewala village here.

"Akash and Rinda used to remain in touch with each other with the help of tele-calling and social media platforms. Later, they used to deliver the consignment to some other place," said the SSP.

The SSP said the accused have been booked under Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Busting a terror plot, four suspected terrorists on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from them.

The four--all residents of Punjab--were nabbed near the Bastara toll plaza after four vehicles of the Haryana Police intercepted them.

The four, identified as Bhupinder Singh from Bhatian village in Ludhiana; Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh from Vinijoke village in Zira, Ferozepur, were headed to Adilabad in Telangana.

