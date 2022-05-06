STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two militant associates held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Security forces arrested two militant associates of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, police said.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested two militant associates of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, police said.

"Budgam Police along with Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit AGuH in Huroo area of Budgam, in central Kashmir," a police spokesman said.

He identified those arrested as Amir Manzoor Budoo, resident of Dangerpora Razwan, and Shahid Rasool Ganaie, resident of Puttermulla Safapora in Ganderbal.

Incriminating materials including a hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, he said.

