STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Congress leader Jot Singh Bisht resigns, joins AAP

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Jot Singh Bisht resigned from the party on Friday citing factional feud, and joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo

AAP (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Congress vice president Jot Singh Bisht resigned from the party on Friday citing factional feud, and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bisht, who was the Congress candidate from the Dhanaulti constituency in the recent assembly elections, said factional feud within the Congress was severe and there was no sign of it ending.

"In view of this, I have left the party," he said.

Praising AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said he will work towards strengthening the AAP and help bring it to power in the hill state in the next assembly elections in 2027.

Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat has requested Bisht to rethink his decision and promised necessary changes in the party organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Jot Singh Bisht Uttarakhand Congress Uttarakhand
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp