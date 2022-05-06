STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woo communities ahead of poll, SC, ST leaders told

It is learnt that Santosh has directed the party’s SC/ST leaders to work towards molding the communities towards the saffron party. 

Published: 06th May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

BL Santosh

BL Santosh (Photo | Twitter)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Assuming that SC, ST voters could play an important role in the upcoming Gujarat election, the ruling BJP is trying to ascertain why these communities have been aligning with the Congress in earlier polls. BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, who is in Gujarat on a two-day visit, had a closed-door meeting with the BJP’s Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe leaders at the party’s state headquarters on Wednesday. 

It is learnt that Santosh has directed the party’s SC/ST leaders to work towards molding the communities towards the saffron party. After his arrival in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Santosh visited the RSS office in the city and discussed the feedback on the state government from citizens with Sangh functionaries. Later in the evening, he had a closed-door meeting with RSS prant pracharak, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP Gujarat BJP unit president CR Patil.

Sources said the meeting lasted around three hours and the leaders discussed various issues, including the preparations for the election. Later, Santosh left for Gandhinagar to meet with BJP state leaders. On Thursday, he is expected to meet with former and incumbent ministers and MLAs in Gandhinagar.

On his return to Delhi, Santosh will be sitting down with BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders to share his assessment and then plan strategies for the Gujarat Assembly election. Going by Santosh’s remarks on the BJP adhering to the “no repetition” in Mysuru recently, it is speculated that the formula may be followed in Gujarat polls too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC ST BJP Gujarat
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp