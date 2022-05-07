STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ailing former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS

Ailing former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mandi was airlifted to the premier AIIMS in Delhi.

Published: 07th May 2022

Former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram

Former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Ailing former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mandi was airlifted to the premier AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided the state helicopter for airlifting the 94-year-old leader to Delhi, he added.

The former Union minister was admitted in the ICU of the AIIMS neurology department.

Earlier, Chief Minister Thakur visited the Regional Hospital in Mandi to enquire about Sukh Ram's condition.

The chief minister also spoke to AIIMS-Delhi Director Randeep Guleria over the phone about the treatment of Sukh Ram.

Sukh Ram was the Union Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) from 1993 to 1996.

