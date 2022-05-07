Allahabad High Court denies permission for use of loudspeaker at mosque for azaan

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking permission for the use of loudspeakers at a mosque for azaan.

The law has now been settled that the use of loudspeaker in mosque is not a fundamental right, a bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar observed in the order on Wednesday.

The order came on a petition filed by one Irfan of Badaun district.

Petitioner Irfan moved the high court after a subdivisional magistrate had in December last year rejected his application seeking permission for playing loudspeaker/mike in a village mosque at the time of azaan.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the impugned order of the SDM was wholly illegal and violates the fundamental and legal rights of the petitioner to run loudspeaker from the mosque.

After hearing the arguments, the court said, "The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Even otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed."