Bar association demands filling up of all vacant post of judges in Allahabad HC

HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha said only 93 judges are working in Allahabad High Court as against the sanctioned strength of 160.

Published: 07th May 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Expressing concern over the increasing pendency of cases as well as problems relating to their listing, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Saturday demanded filling up of all the vacant posts of Allahabad High Court judges.

Addressing the media, HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha urged the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to ensure improvement in the entire system of listing of cases, as he claimed that at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry.

Hence, in this backdrop, he demanded the Chief Justice to ensure that all the fresh cases to be listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS.

Ojha said only 93 judges are working in Allahabad High Court as against the sanctioned strength of 160.

A total of 67 posts of judges are still lying vacant, the HCBA president said.

He lamented that many times the information is not conveyed through SMS in absence of cause list, resulting in dismissal of cases by the courts due to non-appearance of counsels.

He further urged the Chief Justice to ensure that all the courts start working at 10 am and continue till 4 pm.

