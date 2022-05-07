STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter with a new a video of Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Telanagana party leaders.

Published: 07th May 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:19 PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The IT cell of the ruling Bhartiya Janta party seems to be on a continuous political chase of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi these days.

Close on the heels of the making a video clip of Rahul Gandhi seen in a musical wedding party in Nepal, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya made another video clip of Rahul Gandhi in which he is heard asking from Telengana party leaders "kya exact bolna hai"(what exact is to be spoken) before a public rally on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya on Saturday morning tagged a video clip and wrote, "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, 'kya bolna hai?'. This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing".

The BJP seems to have let loose its entire IT cell personnel and spokespersons to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exposing him on all digital platforms including Twitter ahead of the next assembly elections as well as the 2024 LS elections.

WATCH |

Earlier, Gandhi was accused of hobnobbing and attending the wedding of a former journalist of Nepal Sumanni Udas, who allegedly holds anti-India feelings.

Shahzaad Poonawalla had sought the clarification from Congress Party on Rahul Gandhi attending the wedding of Udas who has supported Nepal's map in 2020 showing Uttrakhand of India as part of Nepal.

The former Congress chief was seen partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu in an earlier video clip released by the BJP IT cell chief.

