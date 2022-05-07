STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCHFW passes resolution that we don't agree to WHO's estimate of India's COVID deaths: Mansukh Mandaviya

The resolution was passed on the second day of the three-day CCHFW or Swasthya Chintab Shivir', which concluded here on Saturday.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:48 PM

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KEVADIA: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday said the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health & Family Welfare (CCHFW) has passed a resolution that "we do not agree to the WHO's estimate of Covid mortality for India".

The resolution was passed on the second day of the three-day CCHFW or ‘Swasthya Chintab Shivir', which concluded here on Saturday.

Mandaviya said the registration of births and deaths in the country is extremely robust and is governed by the statutory legal framework -- the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 1969.

"On the 2nd day of the conference of the CCHFW yesterday, we passed a resolution that we do not agree to the WHO's estimate of Covid mortality for India," he said, referring to the WHO estimate of 4.7 million Covid-related deaths in India.

"India records its deaths through a transparent and legal process. All the states and union territories provide correct and authentic data to the registry," he said.

The three-day conference was attended by around 23 health ministers of state and union territories, and a lieutenant governor.

The states whose health ministers could not attend the conference were represented by officials.

He said the issues which were discussed at the conference included -- what should the futuristic plan of the country in the heath sector for the next 25 years, how to better coordination between the Centre and states, how to make healthcare affordable and accessible, how to tackle future pandemic like Covid.

There is no dearth of man and brain power in the country, he said, adding it was discussed how our doctors, nurses and paramedics can offer their services to other countries.

The issue of promoting health tourism through ‘Heal in India' was discussed at length, he said, adding states also shared best healthcare practices.

Also to achieve the target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025, a campaign "adopt a village adopt a patient" will be launched in June across all states and UTs, he said.

