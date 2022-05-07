Clash over loudspeakers claims youth’s life in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has reported two incidents of violence involving the use of high-decibel loudhailers in temples within a week in which one person lost his life.

In the first case, a group armed with swords, iron rods and machetes attacked a 30-year-old man and his nine-member family from Mithapur village in Bavla taluka of Ahmedabad over a dispute over loudspeakers at a temple on May 2. Two women in the family also suffered severe injuries in the attack.

In the second case, on May 4, 42-year-old Jaswant Thakor from a village in Mehsana was beaten to death by members of his community for playing loudspeaker at a temple. Jaswant’s elder brother Ajit also suffered injuries in the assault. He has filed a murder case against six people. The police on Thursday arrested five people in the case.