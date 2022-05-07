Clash over loudspeakers claims youth’s life in Gujarat
Gujarat has reported two incidents of violence involving the use of high-decibel loudhailers in temples within a week in which one person lost his life.
Published: 07th May 2022 07:21 AM | Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:21 AM | A+A A-
AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has reported two incidents of violence involving the use of high-decibel loudhailers in temples within a week in which one person lost his life.
In the first case, a group armed with swords, iron rods and machetes attacked a 30-year-old man and his nine-member family from Mithapur village in Bavla taluka of Ahmedabad over a dispute over loudspeakers at a temple on May 2. Two women in the family also suffered severe injuries in the attack.
In the second case, on May 4, 42-year-old Jaswant Thakor from a village in Mehsana was beaten to death by members of his community for playing loudspeaker at a temple. Jaswant’s elder brother Ajit also suffered injuries in the assault. He has filed a murder case against six people. The police on Thursday arrested five people in the case.