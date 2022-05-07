STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress blames BJP, Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for impasse over OBC political quota

The Supreme Court had earlier set aside OBC quota in these elections, as the state could not furnish necessary data.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his party, the BJP, were responsible for the current impasse over quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) communities in local body elections in Maharashtra, Congress claimed on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, state Congress chief Nana Patole also said that the BJP's sympathy and concern for the OBCs was a sham.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disapproved of the Maharashtra government's decision to delay the election to over 2,400 local bodies pending delimitation exercise, and set a deadline of two weeks for the state election commission to notify elections.

The apex court had earlier set aside OBC quota in these elections, as the state could not furnish necessary data.

"Devendra Fadnavis and BJP are trying to put the blame for OBC reservation situation on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. They are asking what the MVA government did for two years...what did the Fadnavis government do for five years? Why didn't they form a commission (on OBC quota)? Why did Fadnavis, who claims that there were numerous errors in the empirical data, ask the Modi government for data? And why is the Modi government using the same data to implement government schemes?" Patole asked.

"The BJP's DNA is anti-OBC, and the love and concern it is showing for OBCs is fake," he alleged.

Under the previous BJP-led government, Zilla Parishad elections were embroiled in court cases and in 2018 the high court directed that a commission should be set up on OBC quota, but "the Fadnavis government did not take a decision on it," he claimed.

The present Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress `Maha Vikas Aghadi' government moved the Supreme Court, but the Union government refused to provide required data on OBCs as it wanted to put the state government in a spot, the Congress leader alleged.

Patole also claimed that in Madhya Pradesh, when a similar issue of OBC reservations arose, the Modi government stood by the state government, but it did not help Maharashtra as it has a non-BJP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress BJP Devendra Fadnavis OBC Political Quota
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp