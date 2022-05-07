STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 190 crore 

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

So far, more than 3.01 crore (3,01,97,120) children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Till now, 9,95,265 precaution doses have been administered to those aged 18-59 years, according to Health Ministry data.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The countrywide Covid vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2, 2021.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1, 2021, for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched the vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years on April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand the drive-by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10.

The country then began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the co-morbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precautionary dose of Covid vaccines.

Vaccine Covid vaccine India Vaccine India Precautionary dose India booster Covid vaccine
