STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: BJP councillor declared winner after recounting votes over year after civic polls

Earlier on April 26, the Supreme Court had ordered recounting of votes as an 'appropriate course of action to quell all doubts in the election process'.

Published: 07th May 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A BJP candidate was again declared a winner in the recounting of votes of a ward seat of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Saturday, following a Supreme Court order on a plea by a Congress candidate, more than a year after the polls were held.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election were held in January 2021.

Congress candidate Jagdish Mohnani from a seat in ward number 14 of Kubernagar lost to Gitaben Chavda of the BJP in the recounting of votes conducted on Saturday, following an order passed by the Supreme Court for the same.

"The number of votes polled by the two candidates remained unchanged from the counting held in February last year. Gitaben Chavda won with 17,656 votes, while Mohnani polled 16,992 votes," an official of the state election commission said.

Earlier on April 26, the Supreme Court had ordered recounting of votes as an "appropriate course of action to quell all doubts in the election process".

Mohnani was first declared a winner in a counting carried out on February 23 last year, due to clerical error whereby votes polled in the ninth round were not added to the tally.

A few days later, on February 26, the returning officer issued an order stating that Chavda was the actual winner with higher votes, and that Mohnani was "wrongly declared a winner due to arithmetical error" committed by the returning officer.

Mohnani had then approached the Gujarat High Court, challenging the election officer's move to revise his decision by declaring another candidate as elected after announcing the results under the provisions of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 1994.

In its submission before the courts, the State Election Commission had said that in the 10th and final round of counting carried out on February 23, 2021, instead of taking the cumulative total of the 9th round, the total of the 8th round was added as cumulative base due to a clerical error.

When the cumulative of the ninth round was added as a base for the 10th round, the number of votes received by Chavda was higher than that of the Congress candidate, it said.

In the AMC, the ruling BJP had won 159 seats, and Congress won 24 seats in the election to the local bodies held in January last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Supreme Court Congress Jagdish Mohnani Gitaben Chavda
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp