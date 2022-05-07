STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave likely in parts of Rajasthan from Sunday

All major cities across Rajasthan recorded maximum temperature above 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather office said.

Heatwave

By PTI

JAIPUR: After a brief spell of relief, heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan again from Sunday, a meteorological department official said here.

A heatwave is likely to be witnessed in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions from May 8, and the maximum temperatures in these regions are expected to be between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

On Saturday, Banswara was the hottest place, recording 45.3 degrees Celsius followed by 45 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 44.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 44.4 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer, Nagaur and Dungarpur.

All major cities across Rajasthan recorded maximum temperature above 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather office said.

It added that during the next two to three days, relatively strong dusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.

Light rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in some places of the state in the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature for Friday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather office said.

