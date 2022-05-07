STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I share close relationship with Mamata, says Ganguly after hosting Shah for dinner

"I know Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long time. She is very close to me. I had approached her to help to build up this healthcare institute," he said at the inauguration of a private hospital

Published: 07th May 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Barely a few hours after hosting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his south Kolkata residence, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said he had a close relationship with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is known to be a strident critic of the BJP.

"I know Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long time. She is very close to me. I had approached her to help to build up this healthcare institute," said Ganguly at the inauguration of a private hospital in Kolkata.

The former skipper of the Indian cricket team came out praising the Bengal CM shortly after a buzz about his venturing into politics started doing the rounds in political circles of Bengal over the issue of inviting Shah for dinner. Shah and Mamata never miss an opportunity to unleash attacks on each other on several issues.

There was also strong speculation about Ganguly venturing into Bengal politics ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

Ganguly on Saturday also showered praise on minister Firhad Hakim, who is known to be in Mamata’s close circle. "I am also very close to Firhad Hakim. He has been seeing me since I was in Class I. He has been our family friend. All who approach him get help. I too have called him several times," he said.

Asked about the Union Home Minister’s visit to his home on Friday, Ganguly had said, "I know him since 2008. His son works with me in the BCCI. Politics has nothing to with his dinner at my home."

Ganguly had visited the state secretariat on April 28 and met Mamata regarding allocation of land to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), of which he is the president, to build a stadium.  

Political analysts in Kolkata described Ganguly as a 'businessman' who is trying to maintain good terms with the Centre and state government. During the Left Front regime, he was also very close to CPI(M) minister Ashok Bhattacharya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp