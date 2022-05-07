India reports 3,805 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported 3,805 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 20,303 and the overall tally to 4,30,98,743, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 22 fatalities -- 20 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,024.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 84.03 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 4,87,544 a day ago.

An increase of 615 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload, which now stands at 20,303.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,54,416, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

It crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23, 2021.

The 22 new fatalities include 20 from Kerala and one each from Karnataka and West Bengal, the data showed.

A total of 5,24,024 Covid deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,845 from Maharashtra, 69,210 from Kerala, 40,103 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,177 from Delhi, 23,508 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.