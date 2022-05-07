STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: MNS in Pune demands written assurance from maulavis about not using loudspeakers for azaan

If the police don't take an assurance, party workers will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of police chowkies, as a next stage of protest, MNS said.

Published: 07th May 2022

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers on Tuesday requesting them to check the 'misuse' of loudspeakers from mosques.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

PUNE: If the police don't intervene and get an assurance from maulavis of all mosques in Pune about not using loudspeakers for azaan, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of police chowkies in the city, a local leader has said.

The MNS' Pune city unit has sent a letter to the police demanding a written assurance from maulavis that loudspeakers will not be used to recite azaan (Islamic prayer call) at mosques in the city, local leader Hemant Sambhus said on Friday.

"We are not objecting to azaan, but are opposing the use of loudspeakers. These loudspeakers create problems and we will continue our agitation against their use. We want the police to intervene and take assurance from maulavis of all mosques in the city. By doing this, there won't be any issue related to law and order," Sambhus said.

If the police don't take an assurance, party workers will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of police chowkies, as a next stage of protest, he added.

Earlier this week, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had asked his supporters to play Hanuman Chalisa where the loudspeakers let out azaan, keeping the state police on alert to prevent a law-and-order situation.

