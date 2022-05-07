STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata accuses Centre of 'tormenting' people by raising fuel, cooking gas prices

She also accused the Centre of conducting a 'great Indian loot' by hiking prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: After the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is "tormenting" the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel.

She also accused the Centre of conducting a "great Indian loot" by hiking prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities.

"The Union government must immediately stop tormenting the people of India! By repeatedly increasing fuel prices, LPG prices & prices of essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a GreatIndianLoot. People are being fooled," Banerjee said on Twitter.

The price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to Rs 1,026 in Kolkata.

The price of an LPG cylinder varies across cities depending on the local taxes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee LPG Price Hike Fuel Price Hike
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp