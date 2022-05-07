STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP chief Sharad Pawar praises Gautam Adani, cites his role in country's infrastructure development

The basis of development was infrastructure and Gautam Adani had a major presence in this sector as well, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

Published: 07th May 2022 11:13 PM

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and said the latter started from zero but was now a major contributor in the infrastructure development of the country.

Pawar was speaking at the Jain International Trade Organisation's (JITO) Global Conference here.

"Once the list of rich people comprised the Birlas and Tatas. Now they have been replaced. Since one week, I have been reading about a Jain individual who has become the country's richest man and that is Gautam Adani," he said.

"He is good friend of mine. He started with zero. Now go anywhere in an aircraft and you will have to use an airport of Adani. Almost 70 per cent airports belong to Adani," he added.

The basis of development was infrastructure and Adani had a major presence in this sector as well, the former Union minister said.

"This contribution is not only for the Adani group but for the country. We cannot forget those who are contributing to the country's development," Pawar said.

