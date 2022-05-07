STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET PG exam not postponed, will happen on May 21, PIB says after 'fake' NBEMS notice

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Saturday also cautioned stakeholders against 'false and bogus information' being circulated in its name.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling

Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Press Information Bureau Saturday said this year's NEET PG exam has not been postponed, and will happen on the scheduled date of May 9, terming "fake" a notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations that the paper has been rescheduled to July 9.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Saturday also cautioned stakeholders against "false and bogus information" being circulated in its name.

This comes after a section of the media reported that NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9.

In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check handle said, "A FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed."

The exam will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only, it added.

The NBEMS at present conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialties leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) respectively.

In a notice issued on Saturday the NBEMS said it publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its websites https://natboard.edu.in only.

"Stakeholders are advised to visit the above indicated website for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS," it said.

"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.

"All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on NBEMS website," the NBEMS communication stated.

The notice advised stakeholders not to be allured or misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

"For any query, contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication web portal," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Press Information Bureau NEET PG exam National Board of Examinations National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp