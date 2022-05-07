STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No respite for Tajinder Bagga as Delhi BJP leader faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant

Earlier, the Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets BJP leader Tajinder Bagga at his residence at Janakpuri in New Delhi, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after he was arrested by the Punjab Police and released within hours, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga faces another arrest as a court in Mohali Saturday issued a warrant against him in connection with a case registered last month.

The arrest warrant was issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh.

"Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, s/o Pritpal Singh, r/o B-1/170, Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec 153-A, 505, 505 (2), 506 IPC. You are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me," the judge said in the order.

The next date for the case is May 23.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

