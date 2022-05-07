STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police officers close to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray killed Mansukh Hiran, alleges Kirit Somaiya

Kirit Somaiya alleged that some police officials close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray killed Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that some police officials "close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" killed Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

He will meet officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case, Somaiya told reporters.

Officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) were not available for commenting on the BJP leader's allegation.

The NIA on Wednesday claimed before the Bombay High Court that former police officer Pradeep Sharma was the main conspirator in the "cold-blooded murder" of Hiran, who was considered a weak link in the "larger conspiracy of terrorising" the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze -- also arrested in the case -- gave Rs 45 lakh to Sharma for henchmen to kill Hiran, the NIA said.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence ‘Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV earlier, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

