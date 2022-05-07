STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Providing facilities to those guarding borders top priority: Rajnath 

n an address at an event organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said ensuring the development of the border areas is a major part of the government's comprehensive defence strategy.

Published: 07th May 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said providing maximum facilities to those guarding India's borders is the top priority of the government.

In an address at an event organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said ensuring the development of the border areas is a major part of the government's comprehensive defence strategy.

"Our top priority is to provide maximum facilities to those who are working day and night for our security, who are the guards of the border of this country," Singh said.

The defence minister also lauded the BRO for improving infrastructure in the border regions of the country.

Citing the example of the development of the northeastern region, Singh said it now has become a "new gateway" for the overall development of the country.

"Roads have been of great importance in the journey of human civilization. Be it education or health, trade or food supply, the strategic needs of armies, industry or other tasks of socio-economic progress, the role of roads and bridges is key to achieving them," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Border Roads Organisation
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp