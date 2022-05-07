STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raids underway at multiple locations in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) were carrying out raids on Saturday at multiple locations focused on sellers of mobile phones and SIM cards.

Published: 07th May 2022 09:59 AM

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) were carrying out raids on Saturday at multiple locations focused on sellers of mobile phones and SIM cards, according to police sources.

The sources said SIA sleuths assisted by the local police and the CRPF raided shops and residences at Pulwama district's Lassipora, Chandgam, Braw Bandina areas, as well as Chawalgam in Kulgam district.

"These raids are carried out on shops and residences of the mobile phone and SIM card sellers," the sources said.

The SIA was carved out of the local CID to deal with terror and other anti-national activities.

