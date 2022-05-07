STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan DGP set up SIT to probe into recent communal incidents in state's cities

The DGP's order said the incidents affecting the law and order in Karauli, Bhilwara and Jodhpur cities in April and May are related to each other.

Published: 07th May 2022 12:09 AM

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan police chief ML Lather on Friday set up a six-member team to probe into the recent incidents triggering communal tensions and affecting law and order in Karauli, Bhilwara and Jodhpur cities in April and May.

Director-General of Police Lather issued the order saying that the April-May incidents in these three cities were related to each other and the SIT would ascertain if there was any pre-planned conspiracy behind those offences.

The team will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) Biju George.

If there is any kind of conspiracy behind them or unfavourable conditions were created under any plan, the team will be investigating the reasons, it said.

The investigation team consists of Inspector General of Police (Crime) Rajendra Singh, Special Operation Group's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav, Additional SP (Women Crime and Research Cell (Karauli) Kishore Butolia, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Jodhpur Chakraborty Singh and Circle Officer (CO) Sadar, Bhilwara Ramchandra.

The SIT will submit its report in a month.

