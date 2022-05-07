STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rooftop solar energy panels to be set up in all Central Armed Police Forces establishments 

As a step toward the Government of India's efforts to promote renewable energy, the home ministry has initiated a proposal to install solar energy panels on the campuses of the CAPFs and the NSG.

Published: 07th May 2022

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of a mega green initiative, the Union home ministry has decided to set up rooftop solar energy panels in all installations of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the country.

The move will help generate solar power up to 71.68 megawatts and facilitate use of green power in a large number of security establishments throughout India.

As a step toward the Government of India's efforts to promote renewable energy and thereby move towards a carbon-neutral economy, the home ministry has initiated a proposal to install solar energy panels on the campuses of the CAPFs and the National Security Guard (NSG), a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on May 6 between the home ministry and the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) here in the presence of Union home secretary and secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the statement said.

This umbrella MoU envisages collaboration between the two parties for jointly undertaking installation of solar rooftop photovoltaic power panels.

The CAPFs - the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB - have a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel and they are deployed in different parts of the country in various security duties.

On the basis of available data, the SECI has estimated a total solar power potential of 71.68 MW in the campuses of the CAPFs and the NSG.

The SECI, having expertise in the field of solar power projects, will either directly or through an agency or agencies selected through a competitive bidding process, supports the home ministry in implementing rooftop solar PV power panels.

