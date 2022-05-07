STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging provisions of National Green Tribunal Act

The petition says that the hazardous effects of pollution caused by any industry/industrial activity on the ecology and the environment are not always necessarily felt within five years

Published: 07th May 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the central government on a petition challenging certain provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The plea has challenged the Act on several grounds including the bar on approaching the tribunal after five years and 60 days to seek compensation, relief or restitution of the environment, saying it acts as a hindrance for aggrieved people to exercise their fundamental rights, which as per settled law is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The petition says that the hazardous effects of pollution caused by any industry/industrial activity on the ecology and the environment are not always necessarily felt within five years. In many cases of environmental pollution, such adverse effects are felt much beyond the period of five years. The effects may be felt decades later or may even be inter-generational.

“It has often been the case that the generation of people living around such polluting industry do not exhibit any adverse symptoms from the pollution caused but the same are made abundantly apparent only with the coming of the next generations.
Similarly, it is not always the case that due to the effect of pollution or the hazard caused by the industries, the environment begins to immediately deteriorate,” the petition reads.

“... Furthermore, such prescription of limitation severely cripples the tribunal from exercising its functions and powers for the protection and preservation of environment and environmental rights, and thus, goes completely against the reasons
for which the tribunal was established,” it added.

The petition says that in this background the provisions of limitation prescribed under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, namely, in Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Act are required to be considered.

The petition filed by advocate Abhimanue Shrestha said that the gap in the remedies available under Article 32 and 226 of the Constitution, as against what is available in the Act, creates a scenario that becomes inexplicable in the context of
environmental matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court National Green Tribunal Act NGT
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp