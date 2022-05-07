Six-year-old girl killed in Haryana after going out to buy cold drink, rape not ruled out

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A six-year-old girl was found brutally murdered at IMT, Manesar, in Gurugram with deep injury marks on her body and her eye gouged out. The Haryana police have not ruled out the possibility of rape.

Police sources said that the mangled body of the girl was found near a pile of bricks a few metres away from her house. On the complaint of the deceased girl’s father, a case has been registered at IMT, Manesar, police station.

In his complaint to the police, the father who is from Uttar Pradesh said that he works in a factory in Manesar and lives in a rented accommodation. He further stated that he has two daughters and the younger daughter wanted to have a cold drink yesterday evening so he gave her Rs 10 to buy one. She went to the shop nearby to buy the cold drink but did not return till late night, so they got worried and started to search for her. After a few hours, they found her body near a pile of bricks. The police was informed.

Sources said that the father in his complaint has alleged that he suspects that some miscreant abducted his daughter and killed her and demanded strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a youth from the neighbourhood and he is being questioned.

A police officer said that the possibility of rape could not be ruled out as the girl was brutally assaulted and even her eye had been gouged out. Deep injury marks were also found on her head and other parts of the body.

The state police also suspect rape but is waiting for the post-mortem report.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that the section of POCSO Act will be added in the case only if doctors confirm rape after the post-mortem as the police have sought medical opinion specifically on whether rape was committed

or not. "We are trying to get more details from the boy who is under the scanner," she said.