Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani

Express News Service

Dog bite cases on the rise in Kashmir Valley

Stray dogs have become a menace in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. There have been at least 5,629 dog bite cases in Kashmir in the last one year. On April 30, 41 persons, including nine tourists, were bitten by stray dogs on the Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. The canine population in the Valley is increasing as there has been no serious attempt to curb the dog menace and ensure safety of the people. Of the 5,629 bite cases, 4,264 cases were from Srinagar. Elderly people and children are told to be cautious while venturing out. Doctors Association Kashmir says sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination hold the key to curb the stray menace.

Capital cities to have Biodiversity Index

The twin capital cities Srinagar and Jammu will be among the smart cities in the country to have City Biodiversity Index, which will serve as a guiding tool for assessing the impacts of land-use planning. Jammu has become the 9th and Srinagar 10th to have City Biodiversity Index, which has been prepared with the efforts of J&K Biodiversity Council and ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, South Asia. There are a total of 23 Indicators under three components namely Native Biodiversity, Ecosystem Services and Governance and Management of Biodiversity. Jammu has obtained 42 points out of total 72 while Srinagar has secured 45 points out of total 72.

1,500 villages to take up green spaces initiative

The L-G administration, under ‘One Beat Guard One Village’ programme, would create green spaces in 1,500 villages in 2022-23. The government will take up 1,500 villages for greening of lands outside forests by providing free saplings, seeds balls and grass slips to village panchayats. ‘One Beat Guard One Village’ is a low-cost innovative method of greening with the involvement of stakeholders such as panchayats and NGOs. The programme also has the involvement of local communities. The raising of trees and grasses is facilitated on the community lands by the local communities for their benefit. The programme will be monitored for the next three-five years.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

