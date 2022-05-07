STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejasvi Surya meets Tajinder Bagga, says will fight AAP's strategy to file false cases against BJP workers

Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

Published: 07th May 2022 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets BJP leader Tajinder Bagga at his residence at Janakpuri in New Delhi.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets BJP leader Tajinder Bagga at his residence at Janakpuri in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP's modus operandi to file false cases against BJP workers to shake their morale will be fought in the courts and on the streets, BJYM president Tejasvi Surya said after meeting Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and his parents here on Saturday.

A day after Bagga's dramatic arrest and rescue, a host of leaders, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Surya, met the Delhi BJP spokesperson at his Janakpuri home here and condemned the action by Punjab Police.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

After meeting Bagga, Sawant tweeted, "Visited @BJYM National Secretary @TajinderBagga and met his family today. I strongly condemn the abuse of power by @ArvindKejriwal, to direct Punjab Police to kidnap Tajinder from his residence in Delhi. The so called champions of #FoE are now trying to subvert free speech."

Slamming AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Surya said, "In Kurukshetra yesterday, 'dharma' emerged victorious, 'adharma' was destroyed and the modern day 'Duryodhana Kejriwal's ego was vanquished."

Bagga who was arrested was handed over to Delhi Police in Kurukshetra after the Haryana Police stopped the team accompanying Bagga following a case of kidnapping registered in Delhi on his father's complaint.

"Arvind Kejriwal's goons wearing uniform abducted Bagga from his home and manhandled his father, that is the saddest part," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president said.

He also accused Kejriwal of violating the federal system by using Punjab Police to arrest Bagga without providing any information to local police in Delhi.

"This is modus operandi of AAP to file false and fake cases against BJP workers to shake their morale. They will not succeed in it. We will fight against this in the courts and on the streets to ensure that the rights of a common political activist is protected," the BJP MP said.

Surya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, saying "it is an example how the party will stand with a common worker and protect his constitutional right.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AAP Tejasvi Surya Tajinder Bagga
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp