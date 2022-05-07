STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three RSS workers held in Subair murder case

The Kerala Police arrested three RSS workers in connection with the murder case of Subair, a PFI activist at Elappully near here last month.

Published: 07th May 2022 12:08 AM

By PTI

PALAKKAD: The Kerala Police on Friday arrested three RSS workers in connection with the murder case of Subair, a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist at Elappully near here last month.

Police said they have arrested Suchithran, Gireesh and Jineesh from the district itself.

Subair was murdered allegedly by RSS workers on April 15, five months after a local sangh parivar leader S Sanjith was murdered in the same area allegedly by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested a key conspirator in the Sanjith murder case, who was allegedly absconding after that murder case in November last year.

"We have arrested Bava (57) from the district. He was a school teacher and was absconding after the murder," a police official told PTI.

Kerala on April 16 witnessed a second political murder within a span of 24 hours in Palakkad district, where an RSS leader was hacked to death in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang, which the police suspect as a retaliation to the murder of a PFI leader a day before.

S K Srinivasan (45), a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after PFI leader Subair was killed allegedly by RSS workers in a village near here.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS-SDPI/PFI is a second such incident in the past few months in Kerala.

Earlier, in December last year in Alappuzha, an SDPI leader and a BJP leader were murdered within 24 hours.

