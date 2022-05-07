STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Traders blame Assam for Meghalaya meat shortage

Meghalaya is facing an acute shortage of beef allegedly owing to the restrictions imposed by neighbouring Assam on the transport of cattle to the state.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

A butcher arranges pieces of meat at his shop in Marseille

Representational photo (File photo| AFP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Meghalaya is facing an acute shortage of beef allegedly owing to the restrictions imposed by neighbouring Assam on the transport of cattle to the state. The Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Association in Meghalaya has blamed the Assam government of not allowing the entry of cattle into the state. 

The Northeast has a large population of beef-eaters. Cows are purchased outside the region and transported to the states through Assam. However, Assam’s BJP-led coalition government had put in place various restrictions with the enforcement of the Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The butchers’ body in Meghalaya slammed the Conrad Sangma government for “doing nothing” to facilitate the transport of cattle. It asked the government to take up matter in right earnest with the Assam government. The state government claims it is issuing challans for the transport of cattle but the traders said they received none. “We will ask the government to stop issuing the challans. What’s the use of issuing the challans when we are not receiving these?” Generous Warlarpih, general secretary of the association, said.

According to the association, cattle are now available only in the black market but at double the actual price. It warned that the situation might compel the traders to leave this business.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khasi Jaintia Butchers Meghalaya meat Assam meat Assam meat shortage
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp