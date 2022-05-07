Traders blame Assam for Meghalaya meat shortage

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya is facing an acute shortage of beef allegedly owing to the restrictions imposed by neighbouring Assam on the transport of cattle to the state. The Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Association in Meghalaya has blamed the Assam government of not allowing the entry of cattle into the state.

The Northeast has a large population of beef-eaters. Cows are purchased outside the region and transported to the states through Assam. However, Assam’s BJP-led coalition government had put in place various restrictions with the enforcement of the Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The butchers’ body in Meghalaya slammed the Conrad Sangma government for “doing nothing” to facilitate the transport of cattle. It asked the government to take up matter in right earnest with the Assam government. The state government claims it is issuing challans for the transport of cattle but the traders said they received none. “We will ask the government to stop issuing the challans. What’s the use of issuing the challans when we are not receiving these?” Generous Warlarpih, general secretary of the association, said.

According to the association, cattle are now available only in the black market but at double the actual price. It warned that the situation might compel the traders to leave this business.