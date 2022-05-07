STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Triple talaqs have dipped after enactment of law against it: Minority panel chief

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, NCM member Syed Shahezadi said she had held talks with Muslim women over triple talaq and other concerns.

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Cases of triple talaq have dipped since the enactment of the law against the instant divorce in the country, a member of the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) said on Saturday.

"I held talks with Muslim women over triple talaq and other issues here. After the enactment of the law, the number of triple talaqs have come down," Shahezadi said.

Two years ago, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Triple Talaq Bill.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat is a criminal offence and can attract jail term of up to three years.

Talking about the communal riots in Khargone following a Ram Navami procession last month, Shahezadi said that the commission has sought a report from the state government in the matter.

She further said that a proposal to hike Rs 5,000 monthly salary of maulavis and extending this facility to priests of other communities would be put forth before the government Shedding light on the NCM's functioning, Shahezadi said she had held talks with religious leaders, members of the Haj committee and Waqf Board and women from the minority communities here about their problems.

An amount of Rs 511 crore has been earmarked for 56 projects meant for people from minority communities, she said There were 1,739 registered madarsas in Madhya Pradesh, where 710 Urdu teachers have been hired, the NCM member added.

